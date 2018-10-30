Switch Shipments Reach 22.86 Million Units on September 30, 3DS Ships 73.53 Million Units - News

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Switch and 3DS through September 30, 2018.

Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 22.86 million units as of June 30, while the Nintendo 3DS hit 73.53 million units shipped.

Breaking down the hardware figure even further, 9.13 million Switch consoles have been shipped in the Americas, 5.52 million in Japan, and 8.20 million in the rest of the world.

Breaking down the 3DS: 25.67 million units have been shipped in the Americas, 24.93 million in Japan and 22.92 million in the rest of the world.

As for software 111.10 million games have been shipped on the Nintendo Switch and 371.16 million games on the Nintendo 3DS.

Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:

Super Mario Odyssey – 12.17 million Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 11.71 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 10.28 million Splatoon 2 – 7.47 million 1-2 Switch – 2.64 million Mario Tennis Aces - 2.16 ARMS – 2.10 million Kirby: Star Allies – 2.10 million Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – 1.40 million Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - 1.53 million

Nintendo still forecasts it will ship 20 million Switch consoles in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

