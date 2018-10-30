Switch Shipments Reach 22.86 Million Units on September 30, 3DS Ships 73.53 Million Units - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 530 Views
Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Switch and 3DS through September 30, 2018.
Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 22.86 million units as of June 30, while the Nintendo 3DS hit 73.53 million units shipped.
Breaking down the hardware figure even further, 9.13 million Switch consoles have been shipped in the Americas, 5.52 million in Japan, and 8.20 million in the rest of the world.
Breaking down the 3DS: 25.67 million units have been shipped in the Americas, 24.93 million in Japan and 22.92 million in the rest of the world.
As for software 111.10 million games have been shipped on the Nintendo Switch and 371.16 million games on the Nintendo 3DS.
Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:
- Super Mario Odyssey – 12.17 million
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 11.71 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 10.28 million
- Splatoon 2 – 7.47 million
- 1-2 Switch – 2.64 million
- Mario Tennis Aces - 2.16
- ARMS – 2.10 million
- Kirby: Star Allies – 2.10 million
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – 1.40 million
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - 1.53 million
Nintendo still forecasts it will ship 20 million Switch consoles in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.
