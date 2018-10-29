Twin Mirror Gets Paris Games Week Gameplay Trailer - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Dontnod Entertainment have released the Paris Games Week gameplay trailer for Twin Mirror.

The trailer, featuring commentary of the game’s first episode “Lost On Arrival,” guides players through the core elements of the narrative adventure, learning more about Basswood, The Double and the Mind Palace mechanics.

The commentated walkthrough will take players to the very first puzzle of the game. It will demonstrate how players will use Sam’s mental space to unlock the mysteries of Basswood – and find answers to how he awoke in his motel room with a shirt covered in blood.

The first episode of Twin Mirror will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2019.

