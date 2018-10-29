The Coma 2 Coming in 2019 - News

Devespresso Games has announced survival horror adventure game, The Coma 2. It will launch in 2019 for unannounced platforms.

Here is an overview of the game:

Much like its predecessor, The Coma: Recut, this sequel will be a survival horror adventure game featuring deadly new mechanics and the iconic, psychotic killer, Dark Song.

Following the events of the previous title, Mina Park finds herself unwittingly drawn into the mysterious shadow world known as “The Coma” where she must fight for survival and a way back home. This outing takes players into the surrounding Sehwa District, beyond the school walls.

Journey through the Coma’s haunting world while evading deadly hazards, and a relentless psycho hellbent on ending your life. Explore, hide, and devise ways to escape your enemy’s endless onslaught, lest you take permanent damage that will haunt you for the rest of this nightmare.

