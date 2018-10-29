Dead or Alive 6 Gets Christie Trailer - News

posted 13 hours ago

Team Ninja have released a new character trailer for Dead or Alive 6 that features Christie.

View it below:

Dead or Alive 6 will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on February 15, 2019. It will also get released in arcades in Japan.

