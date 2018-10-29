Red Dead Redemption 2 Tops UK Charts, 2nd Biggest Opening in 2018 - News

Red Dead Redemption 2 has debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK/Ukie for the week ending October 27. The PlayStation 4 version accounted for 68 percent of the sales, while the Xbox One version accounted for the other 32 percent.

Red Dead Redemption 2 had the second biggest opening in the UK in 2018. Only FIFA 19 had a bigger first week this year. It is also the third biggest non-FIFA opening this generation, coming behind Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops III.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII FIFA 19 Forza Horizon 4 Assassin's Creed Odyssey Marvel's Spider-Man LEGO DC Super-Villains Super Mario Party Shadow of the Tomb Raider Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

