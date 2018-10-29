PlayStation Classic's Lineup Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 470 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the PlayStation Classic's lineup. There are a total of 20 games. PlayStation Classic will launch on December 3 for $99.99.
Here is the complete lineup:
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- Cool Boarders 2
- Destruction Derby
- Final Fantasy VII
- Grand Theft Auto
- Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Rayman
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Revelations: Persona
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 3
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
- Twisted Metal
- Wild Arms
No Legend of Dragoon??? :/
I would have swapped out GTA for The Legend of Dragoon, but still a great list of PS1 Classics.
No Parappa. How could this happen.
No Tomb Raider or Tony Hawk game? Well, Intelligent Qube and Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo are a positive surprise. Both are my favourite puzzle games on PS1. Still a ton of fun to play. If you play Tekken 3 after a modern Tekken game you realize how much more japanese the franchise once was.
Nice List!
Hey Sony, April's fool is over for many months now! Geez, what's wrong with them?
- -2
lol, pass.
6 Comments