PlayStation Classic's Lineup Revealed

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the PlayStation Classic's lineup. There are a total of 20 games. PlayStation Classic will launch on December 3 for $99.99.

Here is the complete lineup:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash

Metal Gear Solid

Mr Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

