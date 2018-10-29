Pete Hines: Wolfenstein: Youngblood Coming to Switch - News

Bethesda marketing executive Pete Hines at PAX Australia teased "the next Wolfenstein" is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Wolfenstein: Youngblood was announced at E3 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is an overview:

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is a brand-new co-op game unveiled at the Bethesda BE3 Showcase 2018. The game takes place in 1980, 19 years after BJ Blazkowicz ignited the second American Revolution in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood introduces the next Blazkowicz generation to the fight against the Nazis. Play as one of BJ’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph, as you search for your missing father in Nazi-occupied Paris.

Other Bethesda games on the Nintendo Switch include The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Doom and Wolfenstein: The New Colossus.

Thanks GameSpot.

