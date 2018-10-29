Bethesda: Fallout 76 'Wasn't Doable' on Switch - News

posted 2 hours ago

Bethesda marketing executive Pete Hines at PAX Australia revealed that the publisher discusses with every developer a release of their games on the Nintendo Switch. This includes Fallout 76, however, the game "wasn't doable" on the platform.

"The Switch is something I can say with certainty that it’s a part of every conversation with every dev we have now about what we’re doing going forward because we consider it to be a viable platform," said Hines. "If the game will work on it, we want it to be on every platform possible.

"Fallout 76 is not because it just wasn’t doable. But honestly, there is no game in development that we haven’t had a conversation about. ‘Does this work on the Switch, do you have a plan for the Switch?’ It’s not a mandate. Everything we do has to be developer-led, but it’s something we want to make sure is on folks’ radar."

Fallout 76 will launch on November 14 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

