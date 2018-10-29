SINoALICE and Another Eden Headed West - News

/ 193 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

GREE in its first quarter of the fiscal year 2019 financial results report announced it will release SINoALICE and Another Eden in North America and Europe. A release date was not announced.

Another Eden will be distributed by GREE, while SINoALICE will be distributed by partners.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles