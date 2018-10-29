Dragon Quest Builders 2 Info Details the Multiplayer - News

Square Enix has released new information on Dragon Quest Builders 2 that details the multiplayer.





■ Multiplayer

Build Together:

Assemble your friends and build together in multiplayer!

As you progress through the story, you will be able to invite players to your Vacant Island, as well as visit other players’ Vacant Islands in four-players maximum multiplayer. On PlayStation 4 you can play online multiplayer via the Internet, while on Switch you can play both online multiplayer via the Internet and offline multiplayer via local wireless communication. In multiplayer, you can build things together, or invite players to see the island you built while not allowing them to break or place anything. A new type of fun only possible in multiplayer awaits!

Up to four players can enjoy multiplayer via the the Internet or Switch local wireless communication!

Communicate with other players using gestures!

Multiplayer settings include: “Bonus Chests,” “Chests,” “Permission to Build,” “Destruction,” “Sunlight Cycle,” “Weather Cycle,” “Block Item Drops,” and “Character Item Drops.”

Build huge structures with friends!

Vehicle:

Enjoy multiplayer even more with a vehicle!

In Dragon Quest Builders 2, a vehicle that can quickly travel to faraway locations will appear. In multiplayer, you can ride this vehicle around with four players inside. Load everyone up and head out to explore!

Check out the vehicle’s cool bug-like form!

Four players can ride together! Move from one place to another easily in multiplayer!

Character Creation:

Stand out in multiplayer! Dress up with character creation!

In Dragon Quest Builders 2, you can change the appearance of the protagonist to your liking. While you can customize the appearance of the protagonist at the beginning of the game, you can also change the protagonist’s gender and appearance after you have already started the game by using the “Dresser” furniture. Choose equipment and accessories unique to you and stand out among the crowd.

Change the protagonist’s gender and appearance to your liking!

Fashionably coordinate your equipment and accessories!

Stand out among the crowd in multiplayer!

Dragon Quest Builders 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on December 20 in Japan.

