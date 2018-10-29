Conception Plus Info Details New Character, Stardust Labyrinth, More - News

Spike Chunsoft has released new information on Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo wo Undekure! that introduces new character Artfie, the Stardust Labyrinth, and the Star Children in battle.

Read the information below:

■ New Character

Arfie (voiced by Ai Kakuma)

A girl who trains the Star Children in the day care. She has a straightforward and kind personality, and dislikes bad things. Since she has a passionate sense of duty, she tends be tough when it comes to guiding the Star Children.

■ Stardust Labyrinth

The “Stardust Labyrinth” is where the impurities covering the world of Granvania have been sealed. Within the labyrinth are 12 “Star Seals” that absorbed the impurities, but their power has died out after 120 years and the Star Seals became Impure Gods. And in order to install new Star Seals, it is necessary to defeat its Impure God. As God’s Gift, protagonist Itsuki plays an important role and must challenge the labyrinth with his Star Children.

The inside of the Stardust Labyrinth is divided into four labyrinths based on the seasons. Each season’s labyrinth branches into three more labyrinths at the 10th basement level, and from there continues to one of the total of 12 labyrinths ruled by the constellations. Impurities become stronger at every five levels, and the Impure God awaits at the lowest level that (the 15th floor). Since there are portals at the ground level that lead to each floor of the labyrinth, you can return and come back later if you feel like you are in danger.

■ Star Children in Battle

Star Children is the term for the children born between the protagonist and the 12 Star Maidens. Unlike regular children, they are soldiers born with a duty to purify the impurities. Star Children can be assigned various classes based on their attributes, and there are various strategies during battle depending on the combination of classes. The Star Maiden chosen for a “Love Ceremony” has a major affect on the attributes of the resulting Star Child.

Star Children take action in teams of four, with a total of three teams making up 12 Star Children that fight alongside the protagonist. In battle, you can attack enemies from four directions, with one team positioned at each side. Most enemies have weak points that you can attack from a specific direction. For example, the Archer class has a skill that allows it to attack at a direction different from its own position, so using it successfully will allow you to attack the enemy’s weak point.

Conception Plus: Ore no Kodomo wo Undekure! will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan this winter.

