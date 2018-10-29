Crash + Spyro Game Bundle Launches November 13 - News

Several retailers are listing a Crash + Spyro Game Bundle for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One that will launch on November 13 for $59.99. It includes Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.





Walmart, Bull Moose, Provantage, and Blowitoutahere.com are all listing the bundle.

Thanks ResetEra.

