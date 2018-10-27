.hack//G.U. Last Recode Tops 300,000 Units Shipped - News

Developer CyberConnect2 announced via Twitter .hack//G.U. Last Recode has surpassed 300,000 units shipped worldwide on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. The figure also includes digital sales.

.hack//G.U. Last Recode launched for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in November 2017.

