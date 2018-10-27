.hack//G.U. Last Recode Tops 300,000 Units Shipped

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 420 Views

Developer CyberConnect2 announced via Twitter .hack//G.U. Last Recode has surpassed 300,000 units shipped worldwide on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. The figure also includes digital sales. 

.hack//G.U. Last Recode launched for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in November 2017.

5 Comments

UltimateGamer1982
UltimateGamer1982 (5 hours ago)

Nice that's a great number considering how niche that game is. Hope they remaster the original games next. And maybe a new installment in the future.

Rob5VGC
Rob5VGC (1 hour ago)

You can't remaster a game that needs a remake.

think-man
think-man (5 hours ago)

I just bought a copy online this week for 20 bucks :)

Rob5VGC
Rob5VGC (4 hours ago)

I bought it on day 1 for 16 bucks. :)

Harkins1721
Harkins1721 (26 minutes ago)

Damn I was hoping it was double that.

Hiku
Hiku (3 hours ago)

Glad to hear that. Watched a friend of mine play it recently. I will get my copy of it soon. Loved this game back on PS2, and it would be nice if the series continues.

Rob5VGC
Rob5VGC (4 hours ago)

Awesome! The World needs a threequel.

