.hack//G.U. Last Recode Tops 300,000 Units Shipped - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 420 Views
Developer CyberConnect2 announced via Twitter .hack//G.U. Last Recode has surpassed 300,000 units shipped worldwide on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. The figure also includes digital sales.
[".hack//G.U. Last Recode" 1st Anniversary]— CyberConnect2 (@cc2information) October 27, 2018
Celebrating 300k copies shipped worldwide (including digital distribution)!
Here's an anniversary illustration from @higashi_cc2!#GULR #dothack #cc2 pic.twitter.com/nTxyJo5Yth
.hack//G.U. Last Recode launched for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in November 2017.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Nice that's a great number considering how niche that game is. Hope they remaster the original games next. And maybe a new installment in the future.
You can't remaster a game that needs a remake.
- 0
I just bought a copy online this week for 20 bucks :)
I bought it on day 1 for 16 bucks. :)
- 0
Damn I was hoping it was double that.
Glad to hear that. Watched a friend of mine play it recently. I will get my copy of it soon. Loved this game back on PS2, and it would be nice if the series continues.
Awesome! The World needs a threequel.
5 Comments