Super Mario Odyssey Turns One, 39 Pixel Luigis and Captain Toads Hidden Around New Donk City - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Nintendo is celebrating the one year anniversary for Super Mario Odyssey today by placing 39 hidden Pixel Luigis and Pixel Captain Toads around the festival area in New Donk City.

To celebrate #SuperMarioOdysseyâ€™s one-year anniversary, Pixel Luigis and Pixel Captain Toads have been hidden around the festival area in New Donk City! Can you find all 39 of them? Do a Ground Pound in the correct spots to also collect some coins. pic.twitter.com/uE6wRzXY6I — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 27, 2018

Super Mario Odyssey is available on the Nintendo Switch.

