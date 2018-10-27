Storm Boy Announcement Trailer Released - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the announcement trailer for Storm Boy.

Storm Boy is about the dreams and memories of a young adventurous boy whom we join as he has the time of his life running, playing and getting into all kinds of mischief on the beaches of South Australia near the mouth of the Murray River. One day he rescues orphaned pelican chicks, one of whom later becomes his pet and faithful companion, Mr. Percival. Both go on many adventures, some enchanting and happy, yet others are a bit sad, which serves to strengthen the bond between them and you as a player as well. Thus, it's a heartwarming tale about unusual friendship and unconditional love. After playing, you will be left with an outlook of hope and a better perspective on life.

Experience an interactive retelling of the classic tale by taking control of both Storm Boy and Mr. Percival in key moments, such as when the pair rescued stranded sailors during a storm. Relive their friendship and enjoy seaside activities across a wide assortment of fun and relaxing mini-games, including sand drawing, sailing, cockle hunting, playing fetch, sand surfing, pelican feeding, and more.

Storm Boy will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android on November 20.

