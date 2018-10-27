SoulCalibur VI Gets NieR: Automata DLC - News

Bandai Namco at Paris Games Week 2018 announced SoulCalibur VI will be getting NieR: Automata character 2B as DLC. The 2B character pack is included in the Season Pass, will feature two costumes for 2B, 2B-themed extra parts and stickers, multiple weapons for 2B, NieR: Automata-themed background music, and a NieR: Automata-themed stage.

View the character reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the character:

A new guest character will be joining the stage of history! Meet YoRHa No. 2 Type B from Square Enix’s NieR: Automata. 2B and her dual blades, Virtuous Contract & Virtuous Treaty, are designed for combat against machine lifeforms, employing acrobatic leaps and mid-air slashes, lightning-fast evasions and perfectly coordinated strikes! She will be making her way to the Soulcalibur VI along with her own stage and background music.



SoulCalibur VI is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

