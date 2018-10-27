Marvel’s Spider-Man Sells an Estimated 2.42 Million Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The action adventure game from publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games - Marvel’s Spider-Man - sold 2,422,223 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 8.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 936,055 units sold (39%), compared to 886,887 units sold in Europe (37%) and 133,584 units in Japan (6%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 188,760 units in the UK, 144,911 units in Germany, and 119,400 units in France.

Marvel’s Spider-Man released for the PlayStation 4 on September 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

