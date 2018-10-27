New Nintendo Releases This Week - Diablo III: Eternal Collection - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 18 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

SkyScrappers

Gal Metal

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Mutant Footbal League: Dynasty Edition

OK K.O.! Let's Play Heroes

Save me Mr Tako: Tasukete Tako-San

Sports Party

Steven Universe: Save the Light

Yomawari: The Long Night Collection

Death Mark

Hidden Folks

Knock-Knock

Numbala

Kitty Love -WAy to Look for Love-

Machinarium

Transistor

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Swap This!

