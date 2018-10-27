New Nintendo Releases This Week - Diablo III: Eternal Collection - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 390 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 18 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- SkyScrappers
- Gal Metal
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Mutant Footbal League: Dynasty Edition
- OK K.O.! Let's Play Heroes
- Save me Mr Tako: Tasukete Tako-San
- Sports Party
- Steven Universe: Save the Light
- Yomawari: The Long Night Collection
- Death Mark
- Hidden Folks
- Knock-Knock
- Numbala
- Kitty Love -WAy to Look for Love-
- Machinarium
- Transistor
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Swap This!
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Cannot wait for Diablo 3 on the go <3
Diablo it is, then.
How's Diablo III?
Finally another Blizzard game on Nintendo hardware. Has only taken 15 years :D
