New PlayStation Releases This Week - Call of Cthulhu, Death Mark

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 15 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Call of Cthulhu, PS4 — Digital

Chronus Arc, PS4 — Digital, PS Vita — Retail (Cross-Buy)

Death Mark, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Dream Daddy: Dadrector’s Cut, PS4 — Digital

Infinite Adventures, PS4 — Digital

Legends of Catalonia: The Land of Barcelona, PS VR — Digital

Nekopara Vol. 1, PS4 — Digital

Paper Dolls, PS VR — Digital

The Quiet Man Limited Bundle, PS4 — Digital

Redeemer: Enhanced Edition, PS4 — Digital

Revenge of the Bird King, PS Vita — Digital

Shadow of Loot Box, PS4 — Digital

Super Pixel Racers, PS4 — Digital

Super Volley Blast, PS4 — Digital

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!, PS4 — Digital

