New PlayStation Releases This Week - Call of Cthulhu, Death Mark - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 209 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 15 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Call of Cthulhu, PS4 — Digital
- Chronus Arc, PS4 — Digital, PS Vita — Retail (Cross-Buy)
- Death Mark, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Dream Daddy: Dadrector’s Cut, PS4 — Digital
- Infinite Adventures, PS4 — Digital
- Legends of Catalonia: The Land of Barcelona, PS VR — Digital
- Nekopara Vol. 1, PS4 — Digital
- Paper Dolls, PS VR — Digital
- The Quiet Man Limited Bundle, PS4 — Digital
- Redeemer: Enhanced Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Revenge of the Bird King, PS Vita — Digital
- Shadow of Loot Box, PS4 — Digital
- Super Pixel Racers, PS4 — Digital
- Super Volley Blast, PS4 — Digital
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!, PS4 — Digital
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.
Comments