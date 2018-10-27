New Xbox Releases This Week - Call of Cthulhu, Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One in the US. 10 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game

Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Infinite Adventures

Gnomes Garden 2

The One We Found

Super Volley Blast

Super Pixel Racers

The First Tree

Gem Smashers

