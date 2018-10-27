Dead or Alive 6 Adds Fighter Christie - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced Christie will be playable a fighter in Dead or Alive 6.

Si vous passez sur notre stand Ã la PGW Ã§a sera lâ€™occasion de dÃ©couvrir le nouveau trailer de Dead Or Alive 6 qui annonce un personnage bien connu de tous : Christie ðŸ˜@TeamNINJAStudio #DOA6 #PGW pic.twitter.com/j0DyI17dLQ — Koch Media France ðŸŽ® (@KochMediaFR) October 26, 2018

Dead or Alive 6 will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on February 15, 2019. It will also get released in arcades in Japan.

