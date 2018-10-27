Brave Dungeon: Seigi no Imi Announced for NS and PC - News

/ 228 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Inside System has announced dungeon RPG, Brave Dungeon: Seigi no Imi, for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. It will launch in Japan in 2019. No announcement was made about a release in the west.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Story:

The Old Islands, where countless wars between human and demon clans have occurred. While many human clans continue to build and develop cities, in the eastern side there remains a deep-seeded demon village.

The “Hampden Tower,” a symbol of the demon clan, once stood in the eastern part of the Old Islands. However, Hampden Tower has since collapsed and its entrance was sealed by ancient magic. Due to the excessive passage of time, many mysteries such as the cause of its collapse and how to release the seal remain a mystery.

Scenario Selection System:

In this game, you can choose from three scenarios (Al, Klinsy, and Papelne) at the start of the game. Each scenario not only has a different story, they have different exploration and battle systems. By clearing all three scenarios, a new scenario will appear.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles