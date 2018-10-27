Night Trap Coming To Vita, Physical Release November 2nd

by Adam Cartwright , posted 9 hours ago / 424 Views

Publisher Limited Run Games have announced they've teamed up with Screaming Villains to release physical copies of the cult hit Night Trap on PlayStation Vita, which will be available on the 2nd of November via their website:

The two companies previously worked together to release the game on both PS4 & Switch. No word was given on a digital release, but expect it to follow not long after.

Also available that day is Double Switch on PS4, another SEGA CD title which has been given a modern update.


3 Comments

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (8 hours ago)

I'd trade my left nut for Sewer Shark on Vita.

  • +2
S.Peelman
S.Peelman (5 hours ago)

Because f*** it. :-P

  • +1
caffeinade
caffeinade (2 hours ago)

Sure, why not I guess.

  • 0