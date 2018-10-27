Night Trap Coming To Vita, Physical Release November 2nd - News

/ 424 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Limited Run Games have announced they've teamed up with Screaming Villains to release physical copies of the cult hit Night Trap on PlayStation Vita, which will be available on the 2nd of November via their website:

Friday, November 2nd is NEXT LEVEL Friday at https://t.co/rZI6STrUid. Night Trap from @screamingvill makes a surprise appearance for the PlayStation Vita and Double Switch from @screamingvill and @flashfilmworks gets physical on the PlayStation 4!



WELCOME TO THE NEXT LEVEL! pic.twitter.com/i7zHsNJJaH — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) October 26, 2018

The two companies previously worked together to release the game on both PS4 & Switch. No word was given on a digital release, but expect it to follow not long after.

Also available that day is Double Switch on PS4, another SEGA CD title which has been given a modern update.

More Articles