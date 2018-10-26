Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil 4 Headed to Switch in 2019 - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Capcom announced Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil 4 are coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2019. More information will be released later.

Capcom is bringing multiple fan favorites to Nintendo Switch! Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, and Resident Evil 4 will each be launching on Nintendo Switch in 2019! We'll have more info soon! — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) October 26, 2018

Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil 4 are all available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and more platforms.

