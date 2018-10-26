Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil 4 Headed to Switch in 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 530 Views
Capcom announced Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil 4 are coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2019. More information will be released later.
Capcom is bringing multiple fan favorites to Nintendo Switch! Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, and Resident Evil 4 will each be launching on Nintendo Switch in 2019! We'll have more info soon!— Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) October 26, 2018
Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil 4 are all available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and more platforms.
Resident Evil always finds its way on Nintendo systems. This is awesome. RE4 is a masterpiece.
I was wondering when RE4 would show up. That particular game was on Nintendo consoles before anyone had it. Good to see it come back for Nintendo fans.
Hell yes! RE4 BABY!!!
Awesome!
Cool. I have played them all on Wii. I have to get them out again and look how it plays with Wiimote as pointer in RE4 (which was pretty awesome and precise) and how RE0 and 1 played. Must decide if I buy again. I could play them mobile.
And this will be the 179th time RE4 got a release.. In all seriousness, its good to see Switch getting some RE love.
Sweet
6 Comments