Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil 4 Headed to Switch in 2019

Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0 and Resident Evil 4 Headed to Switch in 2019 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 530 Views

Capcom announced Resident EvilResident Evil 0 and Resident Evil 4 are coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2019. More information will be released later.

 Resident EvilResident Evil 0 and Resident Evil 4 are all available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and more platforms.

 A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

6 Comments

OTBWY
OTBWY (27 minutes ago)

Resident Evil always finds its way on Nintendo systems. This is awesome. RE4 is a masterpiece.

  • 0
Rafie
Rafie (1 minute ago)

I was wondering when RE4 would show up. That particular game was on Nintendo consoles before anyone had it. Good to see it come back for Nintendo fans.

  • 0
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (1 hour ago)

Hell yes! RE4 BABY!!!

  • 0
Mr.GameCrazy
Mr.GameCrazy (3 hours ago)

Awesome!

  • 0
Mnementh
Mnementh (3 hours ago)

Cool. I have played them all on Wii. I have to get them out again and look how it plays with Wiimote as pointer in RE4 (which was pretty awesome and precise) and how RE0 and 1 played. Must decide if I buy again. I could play them mobile.

  • 0
Azzanation
Azzanation (3 hours ago)

And this will be the 179th time RE4 got a release.. In all seriousness, its good to see Switch getting some RE love.

  • 0
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (1 hour ago)

I need RE4 everywhere. I f***ing love the game.

  • 0
Mnementh
Mnementh (1 hour ago)

RE4 is a Gamecube exclusive....

  • 0
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (37 minutes ago)

RE4 was a GC exclusive...

  • +1
Rafie
Rafie (0 minutes ago)

Right! I still have my PS2 copy of RE4.

  • 0
Kwaidd
Kwaidd (3 hours ago)

Sweet

  • 0