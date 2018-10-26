Kingdom Hearts III Will Be Playable at XO18 Next Month - News

posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft revealed via Twitter, Kingdom Hearts III will be playable at the Xbox FanFest, XO18, next month in Mexico City. Inside Xbox event will be live streamed from XO18 on November 10.

Â¿Eres un amante de los juegos japoneses? No pierdas la oportunidad de jugar Kingdom Hearts III en #XboxFanFest.



Recuerda imprimir tu invitaciÃ³n y llegar a tiempo. pic.twitter.com/vZulifX0if — Xbox MÃ©xico (@XboxMexico) October 25, 2018

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.

