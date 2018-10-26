Astebreed Gets Switch Trailer - News

/ 231 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Playism has released the Nintendo Switch trailer for Astebreed. Pre-orders for the game include a 10 percent discount.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Blaze through the battlefield in style in your "Crossbreed" - a mech suit built jointly of human and alien technology.

Everything is riding on you! The game features vertical-scrolling, side-scrolling, and rail-shooter perspectives all seamlessly integrated alongside each other in brilliantly laid out 2.5D visuals.

The ever-changing gameplay dynamic this creates represents an evolution in the shoot-'em-up genre that helps draw it into the modern era, but the skill level needed to dodge bullets and rout the opposition remains high.

Astebreed will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles