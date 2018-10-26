ARK: Survival Evolved Launches for Switch Next Month - News

/ 280 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Studio Wildcard announced of ARK: Survival Evolved will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 30.

View the Nintendo Switch release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Get ready to tame dinosaurs, conquer enemies, and create enormous structures anywhere—on the couch, in bed, on a bus or even at school. Stranded on a mysterious prehistoric island, you must explore its vast biomes as you begin to hunt, harvest, craft tools, grow crops and build shelters to survive. Use cunning and skill to kill, tame, breed, and even ride Dinosaurs and other primitive beasts living on The ARK. Advance your technology from primitive stone tools to T-Rex-mounted laser cannons, as you team up with hundreds of players online or enjoy a solo Jurassic experience. The adventure starts now.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles