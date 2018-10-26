Mars Chaos Madness Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Badland Publishing and Demon’s Crystals developers Byte4Games and Starcruiser Studio have announced shoot ’em up, Mars Chaos Menace, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch in the second half of November.

Here is an overview of the game:

Mars Chaos Menace, proposes a new approach to arcade shooters, with 3D graphics and all kinds of visual effects that will charm the most devoted shoot’em-up fans.

We are in the Terraforming age after saving our homeworld, Earth, which was collapsed by radioactive contamination and the depletion of resources.

Now, humans are successfully colonizing nearby planets, using technology to adapt to these inhospitable and hostile places. For the first time in our existence we feel in harmony with everything.

But our activity and progress has attracted huge and warp monsters that only wish to devastate and sterilize planets by destroying the whole way of life.

We forgot something: chaos is the natural state of the universe…

Key Features:

Neat aesthetics and design that you will be delighted with.

Great variety of unique environments to be discovered in the missions.

Impressive enemies that will make you suffer and excel your skills.

Several different enemies with a unique behavior.

Action and challenge guaranteed for arcade shooter lovers.

