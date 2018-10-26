The Quiet Man Developer Diary Takes a Look at the Making of the Game - News

Square Enix has released a new developer diary for The Quiet Man that features the making of the game.

"Go behind the scenes of THE QUIET MAN™. This in-depth look behind the making of the game explores the initial conception, the various themes players will uncover and the unique sound direction process in a ‘soundless’ game experience. Featuring contributions from acclaimed writer Joe Kelly (Man of Action Studios) and internationally renowned songwriter, producer and performer Imogen Heap."

The Quiet Man will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store and Windows PC via Steam worldwide on November 1 for $14.99 / 1,800 yen.

