MediEvil Remake Coming to PS4 - News

/ 1,245 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden in the latest PlayStation Blogcast announced a remake of MediEvil is coming to the PlayStation 4 and the first trailer will release on October 31.

"I think there have been some words that might sound alike but mean different things like remake and remaster," said Layden.

"This is a remake. We’ve taken the original game design and we’ve taken a lot of the key art, and some of the other attributes of the game design and ethos, if you will, and we’re working with a developer called Other Ocean Interactive, and they are remaking MediEvil and that design—the original MediEvil from PS1."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles