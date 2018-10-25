Microsoft CEO: Xbox Game Pass Coming to PC - News

Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella in an earnings call for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 revealed the company plans to bring the Xbox Game Pass subscription service to Windows PC. It wasn't announced when the service would be making its way over.

Xbox Game Pass is available for $9.99 and offers over 100 games to play.





The Gaming division for Microsoft revenue increased 44 percent, while Xbox software and service revenue jumped 36 percent.

Thanks Windows Central.

