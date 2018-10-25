Microsoft CEO: Xbox Game Pass Coming to PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 601 Views
Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella in an earnings call for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 revealed the company plans to bring the Xbox Game Pass subscription service to Windows PC. It wasn't announced when the service would be making its way over.
Xbox Game Pass is available for $9.99 and offers over 100 games to play.
The Gaming division for Microsoft revenue increased 44 percent, while Xbox software and service revenue jumped 36 percent.
Awesome!
I'm confused. Does this mean these 100 games will be available to play on PC with no connection to an actual XBox required? If not what does it mean? Is this how Master Chief Collection finally comes to PC?
I'm pretty sure having Game Pass already gives you access to 1st party games on Windows 10. Either way, this is increased value for a subscription.
So... even more reason for me to not buy an XBO or the next console if they continue down this path. I guess that's a good thing from my perspective since it means I can play the games without needing to buy the console, lol. ... On the other hand it means I'll need to upgrade to Windows 10, lol.
Its a good thing to both you and MS. You dont have to buy there hardware which saves you money, and you still can buy there games. Its a win win.
Not sure why I got downvoted for saying that lol, but oh well...
And yeah definitely, can't deny that lol... might have to look into the library and see if it's actually worth upgrading to Windows 10 for, since if it's decent enough, a tenner a month seems more than decent. Could subscribe for a month, finish a few games, cancel it, tadaa! :P
WHAT? I thought the point of the Game Pass was to sell consoles! I think Microsoft is shooting themselves in the foot here, at least the console division.
You got it wrong. Console HARDWARE ain#t very profitable. Microsoft wants to sell software and especially services.
That's what I'm saying. The Xbox division will be fine, but the hardware division will be pretty much dead. Without the exclusivity of the Game Pass, I can't think of a single good reason to buy an Xbox console.
- 0
If you cant think of a reason to buy an Xbox, then dont. I think MS's stance is they just want people gaming on MS platforms.
On a side note, Xbox games on Windows has people actually using the Windiws Store.
Xbox hardware is just another option for gamers to access there games. Iv mentiomed this many times, MS are not interested anymore in hardware sales, they want to make as much profit as possible and software brings in alot more money than hardware.
