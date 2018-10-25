Alan Wake Relisted on Steam - News

posted 1 hour ago

Alan Wake was pulled from the Xbox Store and Steam in May 2017 due to expiring music licenses. Developer Remedy Entertainment announced the game has been relisted on Steam.

Good news! Alan Wake is back on Steam.



Better news: the price will be discounted during Halloween, so go get your copy if you donâ€™t own the game yet. (Other digital platforms to follow.) Â https://t.co/GRLdxcH361 pic.twitter.com/KUtdnQg6Hb — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) October 25, 2018

You can purchase Alan Wake for 80 percent off on Steam through Halloween.

