Team Sonic Racing Delayed to May 21, 2019 - News

SEGA announced it has released the release of Team Sonic Racing from winter 2018 to May 21, 2019. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Hey guys! To make Team Sonic Racing the best game it can be, weâ€™re giving the team extra time to work on it. Our new release date is May 21, 2019.



We know delays are no fun, but quality matters most. Thanks for your patience â€“ weâ€™ve got more to show you for TSR very soon! — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) October 25, 2018

