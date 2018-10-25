Team Sonic Racing Delayed to May 21, 2019

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago

SEGA announced it has released the release of Team Sonic Racing from winter 2018 to May 21, 2019. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

1 Comments

StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (37 minutes ago)

Unsurprising. Half of winter 2018 is already over. And it's been a crowded holiday season already. Take the time to make the game better Sega.

  • 0