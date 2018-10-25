Team Sonic Racing Delayed to May 21, 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 199 Views
SEGA announced it has released the release of Team Sonic Racing from winter 2018 to May 21, 2019. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.
Hey guys! To make Team Sonic Racing the best game it can be, weâ€™re giving the team extra time to work on it. Our new release date is May 21, 2019.— Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) October 25, 2018
We know delays are no fun, but quality matters most. Thanks for your patience â€“ weâ€™ve got more to show you for TSR very soon!
Unsurprising. Half of winter 2018 is already over. And it's been a crowded holiday season already. Take the time to make the game better Sega.
1 Comments