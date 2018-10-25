Vampyr Headed to Switch - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Focus Home Interactive announced the vampire-themed action RPG, Vampyr, is headed to the Nintendo Switch.

"In Q3, the Group will continue to maximize the potential of the Vampyr licence," reads a report from the publisher. "After the game’s impressive success on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, it will be Nintendo Switch’s turn to welcome the Dontnod title to reach an even wider audience."





Vampyr is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Thanks ResetEra.

