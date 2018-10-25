Jump Force Release Date Revealed - News

Bandai Namco announced Jump Force will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on February 15, 2019.

It was also revealed that Ryo Saeba from City Hunter and Kenshiro from Fist of the North Star will be playable in the game.

Here is an overview of the newly announced fighters:

Ryo, equipped with his trusted Colt Magnum, is a highly skilled gunman that rarely misses, as well as possessing extremely quick reflexes to dodge his enemy’s attacks.

On the other hand, Kenshiro, is an immensely strong expert user of the Hokuto Shinken martial arts, who is able to target and defeat his opponent brutally, swiftly and effortlessly.

