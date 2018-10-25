Black Desert Xbox One Beta Starts November 8 - News

Pearl Abyss announced the open beta for the Xbox One version of Black Desert from November 8 to 12.





Here is an overview of the game:

Captured in stunning 4K quality, Black Desert for Xbox One was first revealed on-stage at the Microsoft press conference at E3 2017 and will feature console-exclusive gameplay from its PC counterpart, Black Desert Online, which counts for more than 10 million players worldwide. Built from the ground-up for console, Black Desert aims to achieve the most fluid and responsive MMORPG gameplay that’s possible with a controller interface.



