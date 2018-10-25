Switch vs 3DS – VGChartz Gap Charts – September 2018 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 349 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. 3DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 228,276 – 3DS
Gap change over last 12 months: 102,403 - Switch
Total Lead: 1,273,735 – Switch
Switch Total Sales: 20,764,647
3DS Total Sales: 19,490,912
September 2018 is the 19th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the 3DS by 228,276 units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe and by 102,403 units in favor of the Switch in the last 12 months. The Switch is currently ahead of the 3DS by 1.27 million units.
The 3DS launched in February 2011 (however, 3DS sales have been aligned to March 2011, since it only launched at the end of February in Japan), while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 20.76 million units, while the 3DS sold 19.49 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Switch hasn't set itself apart from the 3DS as I hoped. Still, 3DS had already a pricecut to achieve this, but I hoped Switch can do more. So far at least Switch cannot get away with sales in comparison to 3DS, it stays at max 1.5M ahead. Hopefully Pokemon and SSBU change that.
3DS XL and New Super Mario Bros. 2 launch in month 18 carried over into month 19. Switch has the advantage of a much better holiday lineup in the upcoming three months of this comparison.
2 Comments