New Games Coming to PlayStation Hits Lineup on November 2

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced 16 new titles will be coming to the PlayStation Hits lineup. The games will be available for $20 starting on November 2 in the US and Canada.
Here is the list of games coming to PlayStation Hits:
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Until Dawn
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Need for Speed Rivals
- UFC 2
- Need for Speed
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition
- Dying Light: The Following
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Mortal Kombat X
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
- Battlefield Hardline
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
It's a crime that Alien Isolation isn't one of them. I blame IGN because of their absolutely horrible review (5.9).
I'd pick up Arkham Knight for sure don't have that one. I don't have the Nathan Drake collection either but I've beat them all individually.
Need for speed 2015 isnt a “greatest hit” by any means.
Already have the ones I want. But great offers for newcomers.
