New Games Coming to PlayStation Hits Lineup on November 2

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced 16 new titles will be coming to the PlayStation Hits lineup. The games will be available for $20 starting on November 2 in the US and Canada.

Here is the list of games coming to PlayStation Hits:

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Until Dawn

Batman: Arkham Knight

Need for Speed Rivals

UFC 2

Need for Speed

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

Dying Light: The Following

Lego Marvel Super Heroes

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Mortal Kombat X

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends

Battlefield Hardline

Dragon Age: Inquisition

