Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland Headed West in Spring 2019 for NS, PS4, Steam - News

posted 3 hours ago

Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland will be released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe in spring 2019.





Here is an overview of the game:

Atelier Rorona: The Alchemist of Arland marked the beginning of the Arland series. And now, following the events of Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland and Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland, comes an all new story. The latest title is set in a world proceeding the story of Atelier Meruru. The title depicts how characters and locations have changed over time. Set in a world both nostalgic and new, the curtain lifts on another adventure for the alchemists.



