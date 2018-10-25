Catherine: Full Body Gets Adult Drama Theater Trailer - News

/ 239 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Atlus has released a new trailer for Catherine: Full Body called Adult Drama Theater.

View it below:

Catherine: Full Body will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on February 14, 2019 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles