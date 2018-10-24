Rumor: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster Leaked - News

The roster for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate may have leaked online via images posted on 4chan.

The artwork reveals several unannounced characters:

Shadow the Hedgehog (from Sonic the Hedgehog)

Banjo-Kazooie (from Banjo-Kazooie)

Isaac (from Golden Sun)

Ken (from Street Fighter)

Mach Rider (from Mach Rider)

Geno (from Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars)

Chorus Kids (from Rhythm Heaven)

This should be treated as a rumor until confirmed.





Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

Thanks ResetEra.

