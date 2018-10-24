Resident Evil 2 Steelbook Edition Announced for Europe - News

Capcom announced Resident Evil 2 will be getting a Steelbook Edition in Europe. It will include Claire’s Elza DLC outfit.

Europe is getting a Steelbook Edition for Resident Evil 2.



This version of the game will come bundled with Claireâ€™s Elza DLC outfit! pic.twitter.com/jLIbDBVnAg — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) October 24, 2018

Resident Evil 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 25, 2019.

