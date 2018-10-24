Astebreed Gets Switch Release Date - News

The Nintendo eShop in Australia has revealed the mech arcade shooter, Astebreed, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 7.





Here is an overview of the game:

You play as Roy Becket, a young pilot with dreams of becoming as skilled as his adoptive father. When a galactic war against an ancient mechanical alien race reaches its boiling point, Roy is forced to spring into action and take control of an otherworldly bipedal war machine in hopes of saving what’s left of humanity.

Joining Roy is a young girl who claims to have escaped the clutches of the nefarious aliens. Forever altered through the horrible experiments to which she was subjected, she now possesses the very abilities humanity will need to push back the Doomsday Clock.

Together, the pair must face an unrelenting army alone and reunite their shattered families.

The end of civilization as we know it is on the horizon. Between humanity and eradication stands Astebreed.

The Arcade Shooter Genre, Evolved:

Astebreed breathes new life into the classic arcade shooter genre. Using painstakingly crafted 3D models, cutting-edge particle effects, and old-school Japanese mech designs, Astebreed delivers an unparalleled experience of beautiful destruction.

Armed to the Teeth:

Roy has a considerable arsenal at his disposal. Armed with the mysterious Lucis device, Roy’s mech can unleash long-distance attacks, paint targets with a laser for precision homing attacks, and even get up close and personal for a killing blow with a powerful blade attack. No enemy shall escape your wrath, no matter where they hide.

Dynamically Changing Perspective:

Your enemies are not always up in front of you. Your enemies swarm, fly, and intercept, and Astebreed‘s dynamic perspective always keeps the action in view. Seamlessly switching between vertical, horizontal, and 3D shooter, Astebreed will keep you guessing what your next threat will be, without ever interrupting the action.

