SoulCalibur VI Debuts in Third on the Japanese Charts

SoulCalibur VI (PS4) has debuted in third on the Japanese charts with sales of 24,049 units, according to Media Create for the week ending October 21.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4) remaiend in first with sales of 95,572 units in its second week. Super Mario Party (NS) remained in second with sales of 36,381 units.

Dark Souls Remastered (NS) debuted in fourth with sales of 14,646 units. Crystar (PS4) debuted in fifth with sales of 10,473 units. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Bonus Edition (NS) debuted in 11th with sales of 5,217 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 42,148 units. The PS4 sold 21,673 units, the 3DS sold 6,412 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 2,247 units and Xbox One sold 231 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE, 10/12/18) – 95,572 (321,347) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 36,381 (242,700) [PS4] Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco, 10/18/18) – 24,049 (New) [NSW] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software, 10/18/18) – 14,646 (New) [PS4] Crystar (FuRyu, 10/18/18) – 10,473 (New) [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Limited Edition Included) (Ubisoft, 10/05/18) – 8,807 (73,011) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,325 (334,343) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 7,293 (2,671,037) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,774 (1,803,792) [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 (Limited Editions Included) (Koei Tecmo, 09/27/18) – 6,381 (144,441) [NSW] Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Bonus Edition (Sega, 08/03/17) – 5,217 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,442 (1,138,631) [PS4] Marvel’s Spider-Man (Bundle Version Included) (SIE, 09/07/18) – 4,207 (290,875) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 3,666 (1,746,5700 [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Limited Editions Included) (Falcom, 09/27/18) – 3,581 (105,542) [PS4] FIFA 19 (Limited Editions Included) (Electronic Arts, 09/28/18) – 3,086 (79,638) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 2,962 (1,831,692) [NSW] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco, 09/27/18) – 2,779 (38,664) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 2,535 (215,620) [NSW] Nintendo Labyo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit (Nintendo, 09/14/18) – 2,412 (29,988)

