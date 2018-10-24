Marvel's Spider-Man Sold 95,120 Units Digitally in Japan in September - News

/ 398 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has revealed the digital sales for games in Japan for the month of September, which ran from August 27 to September 30. Marvel’s Spider-Man sold 95,120 units digitally for the month, compared to 266,802 units sold at retail.





Here are the top 10 best-selling games digitally in Japan in September:

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4 – released September 4) – 95,120 download sales (compared to 266,802 physical sales) God of War III Remastered (PS4 – discounted in early September) – 67,313 download sales Warriors Orochi 4 (PS4, Switch – released September 27) – 37,324 download sales (compared to 127,491 physical sales) Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PS4 – released August 28) – 35,841 download sales (compared to 114,777 physical sales) Dead by Daylight (PS4) – 31,676 download sales Battlefield 1 (PS4, XBO – Premium Pass free in early September) – 30,495 download sales Conan Exiles (PS4 – released August 23) – 22,452 download sales (compared to 74,579-plus physical sales) The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (PS4 – released September 27) – 22,018 download sales (compared to 85,161 physical sales) Mafia III (PS4, XBO – discounted in late August) – 19,582 download sales Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch) – 17,804 download sales

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles