Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Tops 500,000 Units Sold

Falcom announced sales for Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana have surpassed 500,000 units worldwide.

A Christmas Gift Package edition for the PlayStation 4 version of the game will launch in Japan on December 20 for 4,800 yen.





The Christmas Gift Package includes two message cards, a download code for an original PlayStation 4 theme. One message card is meant for yourself, while the other is meant for a friend.

