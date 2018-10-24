Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! Info Details Meltan Evolution Melmetal - News

/ 258 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have released a new trailer and information for Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! introducing Meltan's evolution Melmetal.

View the trailer below:

Read the information below:

Meet Melmetal, Meltan’s Evolved Form

We have now discovered that Meltan can evolve. Its Evolution is called Melmetal! This is the first Mythical Pokemon with the ability to evolve.

Name: Melmetal

Category: Hex Nut Pokemon

Type: Steel

Height: 8’02”

Weight: 1,763.7 lbs.

This is the first time that Melmetal has been seen in 3,000 years! In ancient times, this Pokemon was worshiped for its power to create metal.

When Meltan evolves into Melmetal, it grows vastly stronger than before. Its body hardens as a result of its Evolution, and it becomes incredibly sturdy.

The bulk of its body is made of liquid metal. Its arms in particular are very flexible, and they can whip forward to deliver devastating punches.

Melmetal’s Powerful Double Iron Bash:

Melmetal possesses a unique Steel-type physical move called Double Iron Bash. With this powerful move, Melmetal uses the hex nut in its chest like an axle to spin its powerful arms around, dealing a double strike to the opponent. The weight of the heavy hex nuts on its arms combined with this spinning motion give this move extraordinary power. After it hits, it may even make the target flinch!

Evolving Meltan into Melmetal:

It has become clear that Meltan will only evolve into Melmetal in Pokemon GO. To evolve it, you will need 400 Meltan Candies.

Just as with the Candies you collect for other Pokemon, you’ll be able to get Meltan Candies by doing things like catching Meltan, sending it to Professor Willow, or having Meltan travel around with you as your Buddy Pokemon.

You’ll also get these Candies when you send Meltan from Pokemon GO to Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Plus, you’ll also be able to use some other handy shortcuts to speed up this Evolution, such as getting more Meltan Candies by trading with friends or using Rare Candies to help you along the way.

You can bring Melmetal you’ve evolved in Pokemon GO to Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! You can also have friends send them to you from their Pokemon GO accounts. Have fun exploring the Kanto region together with Melmetal!

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 16.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles