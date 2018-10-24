Townsmen Launches for Switch on November 9 - News

/ 235 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher HandyGames announced Townsmen will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on November 9 for $19.99 / €19.99.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Townsmen for Switch is based on the long-lasting Townsmen series and comes with a carriage-load of content: players can pick between 26 different scenarios – such as protecting a city under siege from bandits or making sure the King’s birthday party is a huge success – or play one of 24 sandbox maps and build a thrilling town from scratch. It’s up to you as a wise ruler and careful planner to fulfill the needs of your beloved Townies, who follow individual daily routines.

In Townsmen for Switch players can research up to 75 different technologies, 45 production buildings and 129 other structures, all of which need to be considered if you want to succeed: Townies appreciate short commutes to work and love to enjoy food or relax in nearby parks when off the clock. But with so many different elements to consider, including the elements themselves (seasons and weather strongly impact planning – Townies consume way more water during summer, for instance), crafting the perfect home won’t be simple.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles