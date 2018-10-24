Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix and 2.8 October 25 Update Unlocks All Share Functionality - News

Square Enix announced it will release an update on October 25 for Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue that will unlock all Share functionality.





Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue are available now for the PlayStation 4.

A bundle that includes both titles, Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far, will launch in North America on October 30.

