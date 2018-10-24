Level-5’s Cancelled PSP Game Ushiro is Headed to Switch - News

/ 397 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Level-5 president and CEO Akihiro Hino in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu confirmed Level-5’s spirit horror RPG first announced for PSP in 2008 is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

"There are things we can do in Ushiro that we can’t do in Yo-kai Watch, I guess? We haven’t made it yet, so we see what happens," said Hino. "We have new creators [at the company] who want to make Ushiro."

"It’s still going. (Laughs.) But the fact that we have these feelings like we haven’t made the game even though we wanted to, it’s like it’s a ghost project or something."

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles